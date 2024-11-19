Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has called for collective action to address disinformation, systemic injustices, and the global "crisis of truth" while evaluating the G20 Leaders’ Summit being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In a statement on Tuesday, Altun pointed out that the "crisis of truth" has become the "new normal" in today’s global landscape, making it impossible to build a rational and transparent global economic system without addressing these challenges.

He emphasised the growing importance of international collaboration to tackle disinformation, stating: “The fight for truth, like the fight for justice, is a shared responsibility of all humanity and requires international cooperation.”

Türkiye’s role in peace and stability

Altun also reiterated Türkiye’s constructive role in promoting regional and global peace.

Referring to Türkiye’s mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its efforts in establishing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, he stated: “Türkiye, as in the past, will continue to contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and conflict prevention.”

Altun also underscored Türkiye’s consistent advocacy for justice, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s message: “The world is bigger than five” and “A fairer world is possible.”

Criticism of global injustices

Altun criticised the violations of international law and the hypocrisy within the global system, particularly pointing to:“Israel’s attacks on Palestine and Lebanon as striking examples of the violation of international law.”

He also highlighted the broader issues stemming from inequitable global systems: “A state of disorder that benefits only certain countries and interest groups is becoming the new normal of the system.”

Related Erdogan, Lula discuss strengthening bilateral ties at G20 summit

The role of the G20

While acknowledging the G20’s focus on economic matters, Altun stressed that it cannot remain indifferent to injustices in international politics.

He highlighted the importance of solidarity and equitable economic policies, noting: “The G20 has the potential to balance the global economy against actors seeking monopolies, creating a more pluralistic and just economic distribution.”

Altun also drew attention to pressing global challenges like climate change and artificial intelligence, stating that the G20 must play a critical role in shaping policies for a fairer global system.

Crisis of truth

Altun warned that disinformation is being used as a tool to conceal atrocities, including war crimes and genocides.

He stated: “Disinformation has become the most widely used means to obscure war crimes, massacres, and genocides."

He highlighted the dangers posed by the misuse of technology, noting: “Humanity is now under the tutelage of technologies it has developed. Issues like privacy breaches, data security, cyber threats, hybrid wars, and digital fascism are deeply intertwined with global political and economic challenges.”

Altun called for urgent measures to address these issues and prevent the manipulation of digital technologies for malicious purposes.