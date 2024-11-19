WORLD
45 pro-democracy activists jailed in biggest security trial in Hong Kong
Forty-five pro-democracy activists from the historic 'Hong Kong 47' hearing have been sentenced to jail in the region’s largest security trial. The move has sparked outrage from Western countries - the US says it strongly condemns the prosecution of political prisoners and individuals jailed over their peaceful campaign for rights and freedoms. Kristina Simich reports.
November 19, 2024
