British farmers protest against 'tractor tax' in London
British farmers in London protest against tax changes which they say will have a devastating effect on the industry. While the farmers’ union accuses UK ministers of betraying the agricultural industry, the government said the tax change would only impact the wealthiest farms. While farmers dispute the figures they say the plans will have much wider consequences on their livelihoods and production. Shadia Edwards Dashti has the story.
UK Farmers Protest Tax Changes / Others
November 19, 2024
