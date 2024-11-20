WORLD
Erdogan renews calls for peace in Middle East at G20
Türkiye's president has wrapped up his visit to the G20 leaders' summit. Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the longest serving leader within the group. He used the global platform to re-emphasise the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Middle East, and warned of a possible escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Melinda Nucifora has more from Rio.
