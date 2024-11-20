WORLD
World Health Organization greenlights 2nd mpox vaccine from Japan
The largest donation so far, Japan will send 3.05M doses of LC16m8 vaccine produced by KM Biologics to DRC.
A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo, Aug. 19, 2024. / Photo: AP Archive
November 20, 2024

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted approval to LC16m8 mpox vaccine, produced by a Japanese pharmaceutical firm.

It is the second vaccine to be approved by the world health body after it declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in August.

“This decision is expected to facilitate increased and timely access to vaccines in communities where mpox outbreaks are surging,” the WHO said in a statement from Geneva.

Mpox cases have been reported across 80 countries, including 19 countries in Africa, based on the WHO data.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the hardest-hit country which recorded the largest suspected cases – over 39,000 – as well as more than 1,000 deaths.

Japan has announced that it will donate 3.05 million doses of the LC16m8 vaccine, along with specialized inoculation needles, to DRC.

“This is the largest donation package announced to date in response to the current mpox emergency,” said the WHO.

The LC16m8 is a vaccine developed and manufactured by KM Biologics in Japan.

Earlier in September, the WHO approved the Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN) vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.

SOURCE:AA
