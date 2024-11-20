Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised US President Joe Biden's recent decision to allow Ukraine to use American-made ATACMS missiles to attack targets on Russian soil.

Speaking on the broader implications of the move, Erdogan warned that such actions risk intensifying global tensions and escalating the Ukraine-Russia conflict into a larger catastrophe.

“First and foremost, we neither find this decision correct nor do we approve of it,” Erdogan remarked, emphasising Türkiye’s consistent stance on peace.

“From the very start of the Ukraine-Russia war, we’ve maintained that more weapons, more blood, and more tears are not the solution. Instead, the conflict can only be resolved through greater efforts for peace, goodwill, and diplomacy,” he said.

On Tuesday, Russia warned that it would respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory for the first time. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already issued a nuclear threat.

‘Biden mentality leads nowhere’

Erdogan characterised Biden’s authorisation as a provocation.

“This step by Mr. Biden will not only escalate the conflict but also provoke a significant response from Russia. President Putin has already approved a doctrine allowing for a nuclear response if his country faces ballistic missile attacks,” Erdogan said, warning of the potential global ramifications of the decision.

Turkish president criticised Biden’s alleged "scorched-earth" approach, saying, “The mentality of ‘after me, the flood’ leads nowhere. Both Ukraine and Russia must resist provocations, maintain calm, and focus on peace. Any misstep in this volatile atmosphere could be like throwing a spark into a powder keg.”

Cautious and hopeful

When asked about the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Erdogan adopted a cautious tone.

He highlighted reports that some members of Trump’s cabinet oppose Türkiye’s policies, particularly in the Middle East.

“We cannot build our relationships on preconceived notions,” Erdogan said.

“Although President-elect Trump has promised to end wars, it’s too early to predict the course of the new administration. We will engage constructively to advance Türkiye-US relations within the framework of our national interests.”

Erdogan emphasised the importance of practical action over rhetoric.

“What people say before taking office is not unimportant, but what truly matters is what they do once they assume responsibility. We analyse their positions and prepare accordingly,” President Erdogan said.

“For now, we choose to believe in Mr. Trump’s commitment to ending wars and hope his administration will create a new climate for resolving conflicts in our region.”

Potential US withdrawal from Syria

Erdogan also touched upon the ongoing issue of US support for PKK/YPG elements in northern Syria.

“We are resolute in eradicating the terror threat to our national security,” Erdogan affirmed.

“The occupation of northern Syria by PKK/PYD/YPG elements, supported by the US, poses a critical risk not only for us but also for Syria itself.”

He called on all parties, including the Syrian regime, to take decisive action.

“We have conveyed our determination to all our interlocutors and will do the same with the new US administration. Just as we are tackling the threats emanating from this swamp of instability, we expect the Syrian government to do its part.”

Erdogan underscored that Türkiye is ready to adapt to any changes brought by a potential US withdrawal from Syria.

“Our national security is paramount. If the US leaves, we are prepared for the new realities,” Erdogan said.

“We will also engage with Russia to transform this volatile environment into one that benefits the region.”