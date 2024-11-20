WORLD
1 MIN READ
‘Displaced Smiles' : Palestinian Clown Brings Hope to Refugee Camps
‘Displaced Smiles’ follows the journey of Abdelfattah, a young Palestinian clown who, despite the devastation of displacement, strives to brighten the lives of children within the refugee camps. Once the owner of a small circus in Gaza, Abdelfattah's life was upended by conflict, forcing him and his loved ones to leave their home and endure the challenging life of camp residents. In the face of poverty, uncertainty, and trauma, he clings to his purpose of spreading joy, even as his first child is about to enter a world fraught with instability. This exclusive documentary from TRT World offers an intimate and powerful look at his struggle, resilience, and indomitable spirit.
Displaced Smiles - Exclusive Documentary / Others
November 20, 2024
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us