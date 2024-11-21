November 21, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine fires UK-made missiles into Russia for first time
Ukraine has reportedly fired British long-range Storm Shadow missiles at targets inside Russia for the first time, in the latest development of what appears to be an escalation in its war with Moscow. It comes after Washington approved the use of its long-range missiles and is now sending Ukraine controversial landmines to be use on the battlefield. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
