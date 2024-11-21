WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mpox vaccine access for children lags in DRC
The World Health Organization has approved an mpox vaccine from KM Biologics for emergency use, making it the second vaccine approved by the agency. Vaccinations against MPOX continue across the African continent. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicenter of the disease, vaccine access is challenging particularly for children, as cases among them rise. Grace Kuria Kanja has the details.
Mpox vaccine access for children lags in DRC / Others
November 21, 2024
