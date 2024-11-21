WORLD
Palestinian Ambassador to the UN sears the global institution’s 'self-inflicted powerlessness'
"Is there a UN charter for Israel that is different from the charter we all have?" Majed Bamya, Palestine’s Deputy Permanent Observer to the United Nations, sears the UN Security Council, calling out the hypocrisies of international law in holding Israel accountable for the ongoing genocide of Gaza. Bamya’s statement comes in response to the United States’ fourth veto against a ceasefire resolution voted on by the UN Security Council. All 14 member nations of the council voted to approve the resolution, but, as a permanent member, the US was able to vote against the effort and fail the motion entirely. #Gaza
November 21, 2024
