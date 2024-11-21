Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has reaffirmed Ankara’s pivotal role in resolving the Syrian crisis and addressing regional instability while he sharply criticised Western hypocrisy and media bias over the ongoing conflict in Palestine's Gaza.

Altun outlined Türkiye’s efforts to promote peace in Syria and its condemnation of global inaction over Palestinian suffering in a detailed interview with a Turkish publication.

He emphasised Türkiye’s position as a key regional actor in finding a comprehensive resolution to Syria’s protracted conflict.

Highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s readiness to engage with Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, Altun said the dialogue is essential amid rising violence, aggression, and mass displacements.

"We are determined to advance a process based on the principles of fighting terrorism to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity, progressing a political process founded on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 under Syrian ownership, and creating suitable conditions for safe and voluntary returns," he stated.

Altun stressed that these principles aim to address the root causes of Syria’s problems. Any engagement, he added, must also facilitate genuine dialogue between Syrian parties, as outlined by relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Türkiye has maintained its commitment to combating terrorism, ensuring the safety of displaced populations, and fostering peace in the region.

"Türkiye stands to benefit greatly from a peaceful resolution in Syria, and we are fully committed to this process," Altun remarked.

Gaza injustice

Turning to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, Altun condemned the humanitarian catastrophe and accused Western governments and media of blatant double standards.

He described the media’s portrayal of the Israeli aggression as a deliberate attempt to distort facts and dehumanise Palestinians.

"Since October 7, it has become evident that Western values such as human rights and press freedom only apply to privileged minorities aligned with a Western-centric worldview," Altun said.

He highlighted the censorship and harassment faced by Western journalists and academics who expressed dissenting views, calling it "a glaring example of hypocrisy."

"This double standard not only condones oppression but also actively enables it," he added.

Altun further accused Israel of exploiting disinformation to justify its actions.

He referenced a falsified claim by Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Munich Security Conference, where Herzog alleged that a book found in Gaza incited genocide against Jews.

Türkiye’s Disinformation Center exposed the claim as a fabrication, demonstrating that the book, authored in Egypt in the 1990s, had no connection to Palestine or Hamas.

"This deliberate lie, disseminated through international media, aimed to invert the truth and portray Palestinians as perpetrators of genocide," Altun explained.

Call for international reform

Altun reiterated President Erdogan’s call for reform in global governance, advocating for a more equitable system to address urgent issues like the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

"The current international system protects the interests of the powerful, leaving many critical issues unresolved. This is why President Erdoğan’s principle, ‘The world is bigger than five,’ resonates now more than ever," he said.

Altun emphasised Türkiye’s active role in forums like the G20, which he described as essential platforms for addressing interconnected global challenges such as food security, migration, and climate change.

"As always, Türkiye will fulfill its responsibilities, working through effective institutions like the G20 to stabilise the increasingly fragile international system," he concluded.