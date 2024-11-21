WORLD
Kamal Adwan Hospital director says health system has collapsed in northern Gaza
At least 100 Palestinians have been killed and more than a hundred injured since midnight on Wednesday across Gaza. Speaking from the site of the largest attack which happened overnight, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital declared that the health system has collapsed at the only functioning medical facility in northern Gaza. Kristina Simich reports.
November 21, 2024
