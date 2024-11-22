November 22, 2024
US condemns ICC decision to seek arrest of Israeli officials
The US participated in the negotiations that led to the formation of the ICC, but never ratified it's founding treaty, which has been backed by more than 120 nations. Washington's reaction to the ICC's latest ruling has been anything but welcoming. US President Joe Biden condemned the court's decision as "outrageous". Andy Roesgen reports.
