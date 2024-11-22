November 22, 2024
Palestinians in northern Gaza in endless displacement
It's been described as a siege within siege. Palestinians in northern Gaza are trapped by aerial and ground attacks, cut off from access to already limited rations of aid, and forced into an endless cycle of displacement. As winter sets in, the fate of thousands of families in the north remains uncertain. Ashraf Shannon is on the ground in the besieged enclave.
