Iran activates advanced centrifuges after E3-drafted IAEA resolution
A total of 19 IAEA board members voted in favour of the resolution, while Russia, China, and Burkina Faso opposed it. Twelve other members abstained from voting.
Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2024

Iran has announced the activation of new and advanced centrifuges in response to the latest resolution passed by the UN nuclear watchdog's board.

A joint statement issued on Friday by Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the nuclear body chief has ordered "effective measures" in response to the new IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) resolution.

These measures include deploying a "significant range of new and advanced centrifuges of various types".

The statement condemned the resolution, which came amid heightened regional tensions and Donald Trump's comeback in the US, as a "politically motivated, unrealistic, and counterproductive move".

The resolution, drafted by the European troika (E3) -- France, Germany, and the UK -- and supported by the US, was adopted at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting after days of discussions.

This is the second resolution in five months criticising Iran for "failing to cooperate fully" with the UN nuclear agency and urging Tehran to address concerns regarding uranium particles allegedly found at two nuclear sites in the country.

Safeguards Agreement

The joint Iranian statement emphasised that the new measures aim to "protect the country’s interests and further develop the peaceful nuclear industry," consistent with Iran's "rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. "

It also noted that Iran's technical and safeguards cooperation with the IAEA would continue "as before" within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement.

Additionally, the statement reaffirmed Iran's readiness for "constructive engagement with relevant parties based on international legal principles and standards."

Iran had previously warned the three European nations and the IAEA against passing the resolution, which came days after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran, during which he met top Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the submission of the resolution could change the "cooperative" atmosphere between Iran and the IAEA into a "confrontational" one.

Araghchi said the move would undermine the "positive atmosphere" created during recent engagements between the two sides and further complicate the situation, according to a statement by the ministry.

Iran’s representative to the UN, Saeid Iravani, also criticised the resolution in his remarks on Friday, saying it was adopted "without consideration" of Grossi's recent visit to Tehran, which he claimed had produced "positive results."

SOURCE:AA
