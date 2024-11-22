WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths after gunman targets Afghanistan's Baghlan province
Authorities have yet to confirm the details of a deadly attack at the Sayed Padsha Jan shrine in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province that left at least ten people dead.
The victims were local residents who planned to spend the night at the shrine. / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2024

At least ten people were killed in an attack in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province, a spokesperson for the interior ministry has said.

"A man fired on Sufis taking part in a weekly ritual at a shrine in a remote area of Nahrin district, killing ten people," the ministry's Abdul Matin Qani said on Friday.

The nature of the attack was not immediately clear.

The deadly attack took place at 9 pm local time at the shrine of Sayed Padsha Jan, located in Shahr-e-Kuhna, Nahrin district on Thursday evening, according to local sources.

Victims were residents of the Nahrin district and reportedly planned to spend their night at the shrine.

Authorities have yet to release information on how the shooting unfolded, while a provincial police spokesperson said they had not received any reports on the matter.

The Taliban took over the country in 2021 and vowed to restore security to the war-torn nation.

Yet, attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local arm of the Daesh terror group.

In September, 14 people were killed and six others wounded in an attack claimed by Daesh in central Afghanistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
