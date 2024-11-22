WORLD
COP29 marred by divisions over funds to help poorer nations
In Baku, two weeks of climate talks at the COP29 Summit are set to wrap up and major questions about financing the fight against climate change remain. With the deadline looming, a draft agreement that would see richer nations contribute 250 billion dollars a year in climate finance has been put on the table. But it's still yet to be agreed as the pressure continues to mount. Neil Giardino has more.
November 22, 2024
