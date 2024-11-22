Türkiye is boosting the share of renewable energy in its total installed capacity daily, with 2024 expected to mark a record year for overall capacity growth, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Bayraktar, speaking at the one-day Istanbul Energy Forum organised by Anadolu under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, stated that Türkiye is now able to meet the electricity needs of all households in the country through wind and solar energy.

“By 2035, we aim to quadruple our current wind and solar installed capacity,” he added.

Last month, Bayraktar said Türkiye aims to expand its wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, which will require nearly $80 billion in investment.

Regional cooperation

Bayraktar also stressed Türkiye’s commitment to developing regional energy cooperation, stating that the country would continue to work on projects contributing to the energy security of both Türkiye and the surrounding region.

Ankara is determined to advance international oil and natural gas pipelines, as well as electricity and natural gas transmission lines with its neighbors, he added.

Bayraktar said he had discussed these bilateral and multilateral energy cooperation projects with fellow officials and company representatives from several countries on the sidelines of the forum.

Acknowledging the energy sector’s ongoing challenges, Bayraktar warned that "much more challenging processes may lie ahead."

“We believe that we can only be ready for these challenges through strong regional cooperation and projects, and that we can manage these processes by working closely together,” he said.

Fighting for global justice, freedom

Türkiye Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also highlighted the critical role of energy in global geopolitics and the need for international cooperation to address the growing challenges.

"Today, energy is one of the most critical elements in the global geopolitical competition," Altun said in his address at the forum.

"Control over energy resources remains a central component in the struggle for global power."

“Looking back, we can see that the history of the modern world is, in fact, a history of colonialism, with the exploitation of the resources and energy reserves of the non-Western world by the West.

Against this policy of exploitation, which lies at the heart of global injustice, Türkiye, under the leadership of our president, is not only advocating for a call for a fairer world but also fighting for global justice and freedom through its investments in the energy sector,” he added.

Efforts to reduce dependence on foreign energy

The communications director highlighted Türkiye's efforts to reduce dependence on foreign energy, diversify sources, and establish itself as a regional energy hub.

He said the country has made strides in ensuring energy supply security, maximising domestic resources, advancing renewable energy, and achieving safe access to nuclear energy.

"These steps are also vital for Türkiye's global reputation and brand value," he added.

Altun also addressed the broader energy challenges the world faces, including geopolitical crises, regional conflicts, climate change-induced natural disasters, and supply chain disruptions.

He called for global cooperation to overcome these issues.

Highlighting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's vision, Altun stressed that energy should serve as a tool for regional and global cooperation, not conflict.