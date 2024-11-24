WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens killed in Saturday's Israeli onslaught in Lebanon
A building razed the ground in central Beirut, attacks on villages near the Baalbek district, and a drone strike on fishermen in the southern city of Tyre. Israel intensified its air strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, killing more than 60 people, including children. Twenty of the victims were killed after missiles struck an eight-storey residential building. Security sources say bunker-penetrating bombs designed to hit underground targets were used in the attack. Daniel Padwick reports.
Air Strikes Devastate Lebanon / Others
November 24, 2024
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Gaza's Al-Baqa cafe bombing: the last refuge lost to war
By Ansam Elkattaa
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us