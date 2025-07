Lawyer: Prison denies Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s right to Imam Omar Suleiman’s religious visit

“This is a calculated effort to silence the truth about what’s happening to female inmates at FMC Carswell prison,” said Maria Kari, attorney of Dr Aafia Siddiqui Kari, an attorney for Dr Aafia Siddiqui, says the FMC Carswell Prison is denying her client a religious visit by prominent US imam Omar Suleiman.