WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kremlin: Biden administration disrupting Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts
Kremlin spokesperson accuses Biden administration of being a “war party.”
Kremlin: Biden administration disrupting Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts
A resident walks next to buildings and cars heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine November 25, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
November 25, 2024

The Kremlin has accused the administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden of trying to disrupt President-elect Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which marked its 1,000th day last week.

“During the election campaign, Trump said that he intended to somehow ensure peace and bring everyone to a peaceful course. And now they (the Biden administration) are trying to escalate the situation so much that these peaceful conditions are already doomed to failure,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin late on Sunday.

Accusing the Biden administration of being a “war party,” Peskov argued that they have repeatedly demonstrated that they want and will do “everything” to ensure that the conflict in Ukraine does not end.

Peskov further said he believes the Democrats want to take revenge for their loss in the US presidential election earlier this month, further arguing that this is why they are trying to "drive the Trump administration into a dead end."

The spokesperson also said he thinks any confrontation does not exclude the possibility of dialogue, and that, in the case of the US, it was “hard to imagine” that Washington would reduce dialogue with Moscow to zero.

He went on to say Moscow is not looking at Trump’s second term in office with “rose-colored glasses,” and that they will see whether the incoming US president will change Washington’s policy following his inauguration in January.

RelatedRussia sees opportunity in second Trump term, but remains wary about future
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us