November 25, 2024
WORLD
Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon amid ceasefire talks
Israeli forces have been targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut in fresh strikes that have killed at least 31 people. Residential buildings have been destroyed in what Israel claims to be a Hezbollah-controlled area. The latest attacks come amid reports the Israeli cabinet will convene on Tuesday to approve a ceasefire deal with Lebanon. Paul Hawkins reports.
