Ankara wants an exemption from US sanctions on Russia’s Gazprombank, said the Turkish energy and natural resources minister, warning that such measures would jeopardise the security of the country's gas supplies.

"These sanctions will affect Türkiye. We cannot pay, if we cannot pay we cannot buy the goods. The foreign ministry is in talks," Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters late on Monday.

As winter approaches, Türkiye's industries need secure gas supplies and Russian gas plays an important role, he said.

Noting that previous Iran sanctions included a natural gas exemption, Bayraktar said: "We seek a similar exemption from the US."

Bayraktar noted that the Biden administration made this decision about 45 days before president-elect Donald Trump is set to take office, adding: "We don't understand the Biden administration's timing."

Related Revamping US sanctions: Shifting from punishment to persuasion

"The problem is that lifting these sanctions is not something that can be done overnight," he added.

Separately, a Turkish official said that representatives from Turkish and Russian foreign, trade and finance ministries as well as central banks met on Monday to discuss the US move and its impact on bilateral energy trade.

"We discussed with the Russian delegation what can be done to prevent Turkey from being subject to sanctions during this process and what the effects of this will be," the Turkish source said.

Aside from Russia, Türkiye is directly affected by this decision, Bayraktar said, adding that the country's supply security is at risk.

Last week, the US announced sanctions against 118 individuals and entities tied to Russia's financial sector, including Gazprombank, the country's largest remaining bank yet to be blocked by Washington.