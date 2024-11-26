US President Joe Biden has said Israel-Lebanon truce will take effect early on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a ceasefire with Hezbollah would allow Israel to focus its attention on Hamas resistance group in Gaza and Iran.

The ceasefire will begin at 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Biden said, speaking at the White House after Netanyahu's office announced his ministers had approved the deal.

Here are some initial reactions:

Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the truce is a "fundamental step" towards restoring stability.

Thanking France and the United States for their involvement, Mikati said the truce was "a fundamental step towards establishing calm and stability in Lebanon" and "helps to establish regional stability".

He also reiterated his government's commitment to "strengthen the army's presence in the south".

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement".

In the call, Netanyahu told Biden that he appreciated his "understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it."

UN

A top UN official welcomed ceasefire deal, but warned that "considerable work lies ahead" to implement the deal.

"Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required," UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a statement shortly after the agreement was announced.

EU

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed the "very encouraging news", saying the deal would increase Lebanon's "internal security and stability".

The announcement was welcomed news "first and foremost for the Lebanese and Israeli people affected by the fighting," Von der Leyen said on X. "Lebanon will have an opportunity to increase internal security and stability thanks to Hezbollah's reduced influence."

US and France

A ceasefire to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm", US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon," the two leaders said.

Hailing "many weeks of tireless diplomacy", Biden and Macron said the deal "will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes" on both sides of the border.

The United States and France will work "to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented, and enforced, and remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence", they added.

Paris and Washington will meanwhile also lead international efforts for "capacity-building" of the Lebanese army, they said.

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised what he called a "long overdue" ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that would "provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations" of both countries.

Calling for the truce to be "turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon", Starmer vowed to be at the "forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East".

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the truce, hailing it as "a ray of hope for the entire region".

"People on both sides of the border want to live in genuine and lasting security," Baerbock said in a statement, calling the deal "a success for diplomacy".

Ireland

Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin said in a statement: "I welcome the announcement of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both sides must use the cease-fire to engage meaningfully to achieve a durable peace."

Belgium

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib took to X, saying "the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon is a crucial step towards stopping the escalation in the Middle East. We call for a ceasefire in the whole region, including Gaza. Only resuming negotiations for a 2-state solution can bring peace. Civilians must be protected."

Slovenia

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said: "I welcome important cease-fire announcement. I’m also hopeful for a ceasefire in Gaza, with release of all hostages and an end to the tremendous suffering of the inhabitants."

Spain

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said: "Now, we must move forward with the implementation of Resolution 1701".

The Netherlands

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said: "This is a vital step towards ending hostilities and regional de-escalation."