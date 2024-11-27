November 27, 2024
Lebanese head home following ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah
Thousands of displaced Lebanese civilians have begun returning to home hours after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect. Many took to the streets of Beirut to celebrate. US President Joe Biden announced the ceasefire, but not before Israel unleashed its deadliest attack on the capital since the war began. Kristina Simich reports.
