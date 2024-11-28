Ukraine's military said an air raid alert had been declared across the country, reporting inbound missiles targeting several regions.

"Air raid alert has been declared all over the territory of Ukraine due to a missile threat," Ukraine's air force said in a message on Telegram, adding in other messages that missiles were detected headed for Kharkiv, Odessa and eight other regions.

"Kharkiv, go to the shelters!" the air force said in a Telegram message.

The latest missile salvo comes a day after US president-elect Donald Trump named retired general Keith Kellogg as his Ukraine envoy, charged with ending the two-and-a-half-year conflict.

Trump campaigned on a platform of securing a swift end to the Ukraine war, boasting that he would quickly mediate a ceasefire deal between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

But his critics have warned that the incoming Republican will likely leverage US military aid to pressure Kiev into an agreement that leaves it ceding occupied territory permanently or agreeing not to join NATO.

"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia," Trump said in a statement on social media.

"Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration."

$60 billion aid

A fixture on the cable news circuit, the 80-year-old national security veteran co-authored a paper earlier this year calling for Washington to leverage military aid as a means of pushing for peace talks.

Ukraine has received almost $60 billion from Washington for its armed forces since Russia launched a full-scale military campaign in February 2022, but with Trump taking over the White House, supporters fear the spigot will run dry.

"The United States would continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen its defenses to ensure Russia will make no further advances and will not attack again after a cease-fire or peace agreement," Kellogg's research paper for the Trumpist America First Policy Institute think tank said.

"Future American military aid, however, will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia."

Kellogg served in several positions during Trump's first term, including as chief of staff on the White House National Security Council and national security advisor to then-vice president Mike Pence.

Troop shortages

Kellogg told Voice of America at the Republican convention in July that Ukraine's options were "quite clear."

"If Ukraine doesn't want to negotiate, fine, but then accept the fact that you can have enormous losses in your cities and accept the fact that you will have your children killed, accept the fact that you don't have 130,000 dead, you will have 230,000–250,000," he said.

Trump's announcement came as the outgoing administration of Democrat Joe Biden was hosting a news conference to urge Ukraine to enlist more recruits by reducing the minimum age of conscription to 18 — in line with the US benchmark.

Facing a much larger enemy with more advanced weapons and with stocks of volunteers dwindling, Ukraine is facing an "existential" recruitment crunch, a senior administration official told reporters.

"The simple truth is that Ukraine is not currently mobilizing or training enough soldiers to replace their battlefield losses while keeping pace with Russia's growing military," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

He added that an additional 160,000 troops would be "on the low end" to fill out Ukraine's ranks — but "a good start."

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby later clarified that the White House would not make the huge flow of US military aid to Kiev dependent on a conscription age change.