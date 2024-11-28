November 28, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ireland accepts appointment of permanent Palestine ambassador
Ireland has long been one of the most vocal EU countries to support Palestine. It was the first to recognise it as a state, and earlier this year, it even appointed a permanent ambassador. But with an election just around the corner, people in Dublin have told TRT World’s Victoria Innes that they will always ask for more from those in power.
Ireland accepts appointment of permanent Palestine ambassador / Others
Explore