A Turkish vehicle and defence firm, Otokar, has signed an agreement with the Romanian Defence Ministry company Romtehnica to provide military vehicles worth approximately $912.5 million.

According to a press release from Otokar, the company will provide the Romanian Defence Ministry with 1,059 units of 4x4 tactical wheeled light armored vehicles known as Cobra II under the agreement signed on Wednesday.

The first delivery of 278 vehicles will be made in Türkiye, with the remainder manufactured in Romania.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2025 and will be completed in batches over the next five years.

Cobra II

The contracting authority invited the company to negotiate on Oct. 4, following the completion of the technical evaluation, field tests, and commercial evaluation processes.

More than 20 users in 13 countries are currently using the Cobra II 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicle, said the statement.

Otokar has been supplying military vehicles to NATO and the UN since the 1980s.

Cobra II, which was added to the company's product family in 2013, has been designed and produced in more than 30 different versions in line with the requests and needs.