November 29, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bosnia losing battle against worsening air pollution
Air pollution in Bosnia and Herzegovina has reached critical levels, with Sarajevo and other major cities reporting pollution rates twice the limits recommended by the World Health Organization. Experts warn that despite government plans to lower emissions by 2035, concrete action remains elusive, leaving people exposed to long-term health risks. Semir Sejfovic reports.
Air Pollution in Bosnia / Others
Explore