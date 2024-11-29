WORLD
1 MIN READ
Irish voters head to polls on Friday to elect parliament members
Could Ireland be set for a seismic change after a century of politics dominated by two main parties? As voters cast their ballots in the general election, the housing crisis, cost of living and the pressure of rising immigration on public services will be at the forefront of people’s minds. Those in power say they are a safe pair of hands, while the opposition Sinn Fein says it’s time for something new. But who will people trust to guide them through what could be turbulent years ahead? TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports from Dublin.
Irish voters head to polls on Friday to elect parliament members / Others
November 29, 2024
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us