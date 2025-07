Could the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire pave the way for Gaza truce?

Fawaz Gerges, Professor of International relations at the London School of Economics talks to TRT World about the ceasefire deal to end the 13 months of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. He unpacks whether this truce will lead to a ceasefire deal in Israel’s war with Gaza. https://youtu.be/mLLX0JMaj1k