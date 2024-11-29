The UN chief has denounced Israel's relentless killing of Palestinians, as well as the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"Every year on this day, the international community stands in solidarity for the dignity, rights, justice, and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

This year’s commemoration is especially painful as those fundamental goals are as distant as they have ever been," Antonio Guterres said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The day, observed annually on November 29, honours Palestinian aspirations for peace, justice, and self-determination.

It was established by the UN in 1977, three decades after UN General Assembly resolution 181, which proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, underscoring the enduring quest for resolution between the two sides, though prospects for this currently appear distant due to Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Guterres said that "nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," while also condemning the October 7 attacks.

Highlighting the catastrophic aftermath of the conflict, Guterres stressed that the killing of over 43,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis are "appalling and inexcusable."

He also criticised Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, citing "settlement expansion, evictions, demolitions, settler violence, and threats of annexation" as exacerbating the "pain and injustice."

'End to the unlawful occupation'

Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and "an end to the unlawful occupation of the Palestinian Territory—as confirmed by the International Court of Justice and the General Assembly."

He emphasised the need for a sustainable solution based on international law and UN resolutions, envisioning "Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States."

Guterres also called for increased humanitarian support, particularly through the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which he described as an "irreplaceable lifeline for millions."

"The United Nations will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights to live in peace, security, and dignity," he said.

In a brutal offensive since October of last year, Israel has killed nearly 44,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 104,700.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanya hu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.