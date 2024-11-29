WORLD
1 MIN READ
Multiple casualties as boat capsizes in central Nigeria
The boat was carrying mostly traders from the Missa community in central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in neighbouring Niger state.
Multiple casualties as boat capsizes in central Nigeria
At least 27 people dead after boat capsizes in central Nigeria. / Photo: AP
November 29, 2024

At least 27 people died when a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria, the local emergency management agency said.

The final death toll from the accident late on Thursday would be known once a search and rescue operation ended, said Sandra Musa, spokesperson for Kogi State Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

"So far, 27 bodies have been recovered, but (the) rescue operation is still ongoing," Musa told Reuters.

The boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community in central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in neighbouring Niger state, a National Inland Waterways Authority spokesperson said.

None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us