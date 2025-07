Ethnic violence flares up in India's Manipur state

India's northeastern state of Manipur remains tense. Since May last year, at least 258 people have been killed and more than 60,000 displaced due to ethnic violence. A spate of recent killings in both the Meitei and Kuki communities has led to mobs attacking the houses of the ruling BJP politicians. Smita Sharma brings you the latest from the ground.