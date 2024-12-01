WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 415,000 displaced Palestinians sheltering in UN Gaza schools
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are enduring dire conditions in makeshift shelters, says UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
Over 415,000 displaced Palestinians sheltering in UN Gaza schools
A member of UNRWA checks the courtyard of a school after an Israeli air strike hit the site, in Nuseirat in central Gaza on September 11, 2024.  / Photo: AFP
December 1, 2024

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that more than 415,000 displaced individuals in Gaza are currently taking refuge in its school buildings.

In a statement shared on social media, UNRWA posted on Sunday the testimony of Aisha, one of the many Gazan women taking shelter in a school.

Expressing her exhaustion, Aisha said: "This place is meant for education, not for living."

“We suffer immensely under the health conditions we are experiencing, the economic conditions, the struggle to secure food and drink — there is no support, no assistance,” she added.

“Hundreds of thousands more are trying to survive in even worse conditions in makeshift shelters,” the UN agency said.

RelatedHeavy rains add to plight of displaced civilians in Gaza amid Israeli war

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

RelatedAfter year of displacement, Palestinians establish new roots in Al-Mawasi
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us