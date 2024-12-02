WORLD
Police use water cannons against protesters surrounding Georgia parliament
The protests, which began in response to the government's decision to suspend European Union accession talks on November 28, entered their fourth day.
Protesters began throwing stones and other objects at the steel barriers set up for security/ Photo: AFP
December 2, 2024

Police in Georgia’s capital used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters who surrounded the front of the parliament building, throwing fireworks and various objects.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered again late at night in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi to express their opposition to the government’s decision.

They called for the resignation of the government and demanded new parliamentary elections. Many carried flags of Georgia and the European Union.

The Central Election Commission said Georgian Dream won about 54 percent of the vote in October. Its leaders have rejected opposition claims of fraud.

The Georgian Dream party has been in power since 2012, and experts say it won the election because of its good economic management.

As tensions rose, protesters began throwing stones and other objects at the steel barriers set up for security at the building’s main entrance while also launching fireworks toward the building.

Security forces from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs stationed around the building and its front facade responded by deploying water cannons to disperse the crowds.

The protest is ongoing, with extensive security measures in place and numerous ambulances and medical teams onsite.

In a statement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that illegal actions had taken place during the protest and urged parents with children to remove them from the protest area for safety reasons.

Georgia’s EU accession bid, initiated in 2022, faced delays after a controversial "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law sparked debates.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused European politicians of interference, saying: "Considering all this, we have decided not to bring the issue of initiating negotiations with the EU to the agenda until the end of 2028."

The protests highlight growing tensions as Georgian citizens continue to advocate for closer ties with the EU.

