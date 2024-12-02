WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army opens fire toward homes in Naqoura town despite ceasefire
Total violations of truce exceed 70 since it came into effect on November 27.
Israeli army opens fire toward homes in Naqoura town despite ceasefire
An Israeli flag is positioned in the Lebanese village of Adaisseh after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel / Photo: Reuters
December 2, 2024

The Israeli army on Monday morning opened fire toward the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the latest violation of the ceasefire that entered into force last week.

The official Lebanese news agency NNA said the Israeli army opened bursts of machine-gun fire.

According to an Anadolu tally, the Israeli forces committed 11 violations on Sunday by targeting southern Lebanese towns, bringing the total violations since the November 27 ceasefire to 73.

The violations include the destruction of homes, artillery shelling, warplane overflights over Lebanese territory, gunfire, incursions, and the bulldozing of roads and agricultural lands.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon halted cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since the Gaza war.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner, while the Lebanese army will deploy its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

More than 3,960 people were killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us