WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK leader in Syria
Terrorist Yasar Cekik, listed in the Turkish Interior Ministry's red category of wanted terrorists, was also sought by Interpol.
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK leader in Syria
Cekik's career within the PKK included training under the group’s founder Abdullah Ocalan and overseeing attacks across Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria. / Photo: AA Archive
December 2, 2024

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Yasar Cekik, a senior PKK terrorist, in a precision operation in Tel Rifaat, Syria, security sources reported on Monday.

Cekik, codenamed Yasar Hakkari, joined the PKK in 1993 and played a leading role in numerous attacks, including the 2010 terror attack on the Hantepe Gendarmerie Station in Türkiye’s eastern Hakkari province, which killed six soldiers.

In 2011, he orchestrated attacks on the Kekliktepe base and Cukurca’s Gendarmerie Security Commando and Mechanized Infantry Battalion, killing 24 soldiers and injuring one.

MIT identified Cekik’s involvement in other major attacks, such as the 2012 Cukurca attacks that killed one soldier and injured 13, and a 2012 ambush on a military convoy where four soldiers died.

Cekik, listed in the Interior Ministry's red category of wanted terrorists, was also sought by Interpol with a red notice. He was previously stationed in northern Iraq and Syria, where he commanded terror units responsible for attacks on Turkish security forces along the border.

MIT tracked Cekik over several years, monitoring his movements through an extensive intelligence network. Following the neutralisation of another top PKK figure in the red category, Orhan Bingol, Cekik was reassigned to Syria’s Shehba region, where Turkish forces neutralised him.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged a four-decade campaign that has claimed over 40,000 lives, including children and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us