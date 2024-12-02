WORLD
Nations fail to secure first treaty to cut plastic production
Countries negotiating a global treaty to reduce plastic pollution have failed to reach an agreement with oil-producing nations opposing a cap on production. What was meant to be the fifth and final round of talks in South Korea will now resume next year with key decisions postponed. Peter Newman, professor at Curtin University Sustainability Policy Institute and a member of the Inter-governmental Panel on climate change has more.
December 2, 2024
