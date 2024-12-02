TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT World's 'Witness' bags best documentary award at AWB Film Festival
TRT World's "Witness" is a profound narrative on Gaza post-Israel's war on the besieged territory last year and captures the resilience of the Palestinian people.
Witness | Documentary / Others
December 2, 2024

At the annual Film Festival of Activists Without Borders themed Amplifying Cinema for Social Change, TRT World's powerful documentary "Witness" has won the best documentary award.

The festival on Saturday in Mini-Cini Cinema, Manchester, UK attracted 135 submissions from 35 countries, presenting films that tackle injustices and advocate for transformative change.

The AWBFF is an in-person festival dedicated to showcasing cinema addressing critical issues such as human rights violations, the climate crisis, and social inequality.

The event featured thought-provoking panel discussions with filmmakers, offering audiences the opportunity to delve deeper into the stories on screen.

Produced by Aslihan Eker Çakmak at TRT World and directed by Ensar Altay, "Witness" reflects on Gaza post-October 7, capturing the profound impact of Israeli attacks and the resilience of the Palestinian people.

TRT World has been at the forefront of dispelling partial narratives of Israel's war on Gaza prevalent in Western media and has been challenging biased narratives through its news coverage and documentaries.

SOURCE:TRT World
