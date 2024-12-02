WORLD
Opposition forces sweep south through Aleppo and onto Idlib in Syria
Opposition forces are on the move in Syria, with the regime facing its most serious challenge in years. The regime has lost control of key parts of the northwest. They've been forced out of the province of Idlib, and opposition forces are now in charge of the city of Aleppo, Syria's second largest. Fighting between the regime's army and opposition forces has also been reported near the key city of Hama. If that falls, the next stop could be the capital, Damascus—just over 200 kilometers away. Opposition forces advance toward Hama. Allies of the Syrian regime have responded to the surprise advance. Russian fighter jets have launched more strikes on opposition-held areas around Aleppo, including a hospital in the city and parts of Idlib. At least 10 children are among the 37 people who have been killed. Iran has also promised further support. Residents return to Idlib years after being displaced. Amidst it all, some displaced Syrians have begun returning to their homes. For some, it's the first time they've seen them in years. Across Syria, more than seven million people have been displaced. Amid the heavy fighting in the northwest, some displaced Syrians are returning home to Idlib. TRT World's Neil Giardino reports.
Displaced Syrians Return to Idlib / Others
December 2, 2024
