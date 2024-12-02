Türkiye is closely following recent developments in Syria and taking necessary measures amid a re-escalation of the fighting between the Bashar al Assad regime and armed opposition groups in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are closely following the developments that erupted suddenly in our neighbour Syria over the past few days, "Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Jakov Milatovic in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin are in constant contact with their counterparts and holding consultations, he said.

Ankara is closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Syria in line with its national security priorities and is taking all necessary measures to prevent different actions, said Erdogan.

"It is our greatest wish that the territorial integrity of Syria is preserved and the instability ends with a consensus in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people," said the Turkish president.

He underlined that Ankara remains ready to "do whatever we must to extinguish the fire" in its region.

In the Russia-Ukraine War, which affects both countries, Türkiye has been advocating for the establishment of a fair peace from the very beginning, he said.

He also said that Türkiye has had the same principled stance towards Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon and has clearly expressed its support for the new ceasefire in Lebanon.

"We hope and wish for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza," he added.

"For a long time, we have been pointing out the possibility that the spiral of violence in the Middle East could affect Syria as well."

Recent events have confirmed and validated Türkiye's position, he said.

Asked about efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, Erdogan said: "So far, we have not seen Israel keep its promises on Gaza."

"When it comes to whether they will keep their promises in the future, we haven’t seen a sincere approach so far. I don't think we will see one moving forward."

“Because in a process where more than 50,000 people have been killed (by Israel in Gaza), what are we supposed to believe in? How can we trust, especially after the recent killings in Lebanon? So if they are promising a ceasefire, let's see it. Let these steps be taken in practice, and then we will believe it,” he said.

Clashes broke out on November 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the civil war that has gripped Syria since it erupted in 2011.

Cooperation with Montenegro

On Türkiye-Montenegro relations, Erdogan said Türkiye has strong and comprehensive cooperation with Montenegro based on political, economic, and cultural foundations, in line with their shared history.

He added Milatovic's first visit to Türkiye shows the exceptional level of relations between the two countries.

"In our meeting, we extensively discussed bilateral relations and evaluated the steps we will take in the coming period. We decided to establish a high-level strategic council to institutionalise our relations."

Additionally, we exchanged views on regional and international issues, reaffirming the importance we place on stability in the Balkans.

"I would like to emphasise once again that Türkiye attaches great importance to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in the Balkans, which is a mosaic of religions and ethnicities."

For his part, Milatovic said Türkiye is one of the most important partners for his country both economically and strategically.

His numerous meetings with Erdogan reflect the importance given to the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Milatovic said.

"This year, we are celebrating the 145th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Montenegro and Türkiye. These diplomatic ties between the two countries are a sign of continuity and mutual respect," he said.

"Today, Türkiye is an important NATO ally and partner for Montenegro. We appreciate Türkiye's constructive role in the Balkans and its contributions to stability and prosperity in the region."

He added that defense cooperation will be further strengthened with the opening of a Turkish military attache office in Podgorica or Montenegro.