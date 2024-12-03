December 3, 2024
Syrian opposition seizes Tel Rifaat from PKK/YPG terror group
Syrian opposition groups fighting the Assad regime have captured a city in northwestern Syria which had previously been under the control of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. The people of Tel Rifaat had protested that occupation, and even called on Türkiye to liberate them from the terror group. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more.
