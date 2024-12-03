WORLD
PKK/YPG terrorists and Syrian regime forces clash at Deir Ezzor
Terrorists launch three-pronged early morning attack against Assad regime forces and Iran-backed groups in Deir Ezzor.
Fighting erupted between Arab tribes and PKK/YPG terrorists in Deir Ezzor last year. / Photo: AA Archive
December 3, 2024

The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, supported by the US, has launched an offensive in seven villages of Syria's Deir Ezzor province, east of the Euphrates River, where clashes are still ongoing.

Local sources say the terrorists launched a three-pronged early morning offensive on Tuesday to drive Bashar al Assad regime forces and Iran-backed groups out of the villages of Murrat, Hashsham, Mazlum, Tabiyye, Husseiniyye, Al-Salihiyah, and Hatla.

Iranian-backed groups have a strong presence in the region, from Deir Ezzor's city centre to the Al-Bukamal district near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Almost all of Deir Ezzor's territory east of the Euphrates River is occupied by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, while the Assad regime and Iran-backed groups control the provincial capital and other rural areas.

Despite recognising the PKK as a terrorist group, the US has long legitimised its presence in Syria under the guise of combating Daesh.

PKK/YPG occupation

Last year, armed conflict erupted between fractions of the Deir Ezzor Military Council and the PKK/YPG, supported by the US-led Global Coalition against Daesh, due to the terrorist organisation's hegemonic practices.

Tensions and fighting have continued since then between Arab tribes and the terrorist group.

The entire population of Deir Ezzor, which the terror group has occupied under the pretext of fighting Daesh with the support of the US military, consists of Arabs.

The terror group forcibly conscripts Arab minors in areas it occupies.

The terrorists generate income by selling oil to Damascus through smugglers, from seized oil wells in the region, despite US sanctions. While the YPG/PKK uses the income for its purposes, residents in the region are deprived of services and much-needed aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
