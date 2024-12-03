WORLD
2 MIN READ
China hits back at US, bans export of 'military materials' to Washington
Beijing has responded to the move after Washington expanded its list of companies subject to export controls on computer chip-making equipment.
China hits back at US, bans export of 'military materials' to Washington
Beijing earlier had required exporters to apply for licenses to send strategically important materials. / Photo: AP
December 3, 2024

China has announced it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the move after Washington expanded its list of Chinese companies subject to export controls on computer chip-making equipment, software and high-bandwidth memory chips. Such chips are needed for advanced applications.

Beijing earlier had required exporters to apply for licenses to send strategically important materials such as gallium to the United States.

The 140 companies newly included in the US so-called “entity list” are nearly all based in China.

But some are Chinese-owned businesses in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

China’s Commerce Ministry protested and said it would act to protect China's “rights and interests.”

Related‘Chip Wars’: US, China and the battle for semiconductor supremacy
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us