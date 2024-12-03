WORLD
ICJ lawyer urges Western democracies to avoid politicising the ICC decision
“It would be a big shame if Western democracy dealt with selectivity and politicisation with the ICC decision (against Israel)”,&nbsp; said Raji Sourani, a Palestinian lawyer on South Africa’s legal team in the Genocide Case at the ICJ.Despite imprisonment and threats, Sourani founded the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights to support Gaza’s victims.
December 3, 2024
