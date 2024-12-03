December 3, 2024
And the “2024 anti-semite of the year” award goes to…
Speaking up for human rights? Criticising apartheid?Congrats, you’re now a nominee for the “Anti-Semite of the Year” award — where standing with the oppressed gets you slandered, and propaganda gets a round of applause.
