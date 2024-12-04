Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

On Tuesday evening, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia, recent developments in Syria, and broader global and regional issues.

During the call, President Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting Syria’s territorial integrity while emphasising the importance of pursuing a fair and lasting resolution to the conflict.

He stressed the necessity of creating more opportunities for diplomacy in the region and called on the Syrian regime to actively participate in the political resolution process.

'Protecting civilians is a top priority'

The discussion also highlighted the humanitarian dimensions of the Syrian crisis.

President Erdogan underscored that protecting civilians is a top priority, noting that Syria must not become a source of further instability. He pledged that Türkiye would continue its efforts to restore calm and security in the region.

In addressing the security challenges in Syria, President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's unwavering stance against the PKK terrorist organisation and its affiliates, which have been seeking to exploit the ongoing turmoil in the country.

He expressed Türkiye's determination to combat terrorism and safeguard its national security.

The phone call comes amidst heightened tensions and shifting dynamics in Syria.

Ongoing dialogue with Moscow

Türkiye has consistently advocated for a political solution to the Syrian conflict while conducting cross-border operations to counter threats from terrorist groups, particularly those linked to the PKK and its offshoots.

Türkiye and Russia have collaborated on initiatives such as the Astana peace process, aimed at de-escalating violence and facilitating a political settlement in Syria.

The call between President Erdogan and President Putin underscores the ongoing dialogue between Ankara and Moscow on critical regional issues, with a focus on diplomacy and security in the volatile Syrian landscape.