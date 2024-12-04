WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's AFAD delivers flour to Gaza amid deepening food crisis
Türkiye's disaster agency provides flour to displaced families in Gaza, where Israel uses starvation as a weapon.
Türkiye's AFAD delivers flour to Gaza amid deepening food crisis
Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza have left its inhabitants dependent on international aid. / Photo: AA
December 4, 2024

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has distributed sacks of flour to displaced families in Palestine's Gaza, amid a deepening food crisis due to ongoing Israeli attacks and a total embargo imposed on the besieged enclave.

Palestinians sheltering in the Nusayrat Refugee Camp in central Gaza queued at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) distribution centre to collect the flour sent by AFAD.

A mother caring for her family of ten said this was the first sack of flour she had received in 65 days. She recounted the challenges of feeding her children, including one with special needs, after days of serving them empty plates.

"We were patient with the bombardment, we were patient with death, but we cannot be patient with hunger," she said.

Israel’s 425-day-long campaign in Gaza has killed at least 44,502 Palestinians and left more than 105,454 wounded.

The relentless bombardments have caused extensive damage to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, plunging the enclave into a dire humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us