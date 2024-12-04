WORLD
Israeli forces raid Turkish hospital in occupied West Bank
Eyewitnesses report live bullets and sound bombs being used in hospital corridors, creating panic among patients and staff.
Dr. Mahmoud Ghannam, head of the hospital’s emergency department, was briefly detained. / Photo: AA
December 4, 2024

The Israeli army has attacked a Turkish hospital in Tubas city of the occupied West Bank, detaining hospital staff, terrorising patients, and damaging parts of the facility.

Media reports say the raid late on Tuesday followed an Israeli drone strike in Aqabah village, which targeted three Palestinians allegedly affiliated with Hamas.

The strike reportedly killed two individuals and moderately injured a third. The casualties were then transported to the nearby Tubas Turkish State Hospital.

Israeli forces then broke inside the building to seize the bodies and arrest the wounded. The raid left several sections of the hospital damaged, including smashed windows, shattered doors, and a vandalised reception area.

Eyewitnesses reported live bullets and sound bombs being used in hospital corridors, creating panic among patients and staff.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency reported that Dr Mahmoud Ghannam, head of the hospital’s emergency department, was briefly detained alongside five other medical staff, including the hospital's general director.

